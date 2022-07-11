Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Investec

Investec cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $19.90 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.98.
Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.