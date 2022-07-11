Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Investec

Investec cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $19.90 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.98.

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 250.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

