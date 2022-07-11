SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) Price Tops $0.0044

SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. SIRIN LABS Token has a market cap of $2.17 million and $29,471.00 worth of SIRIN LABS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIRIN LABS Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SIRIN LABS Token has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004834 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,727.09 or 0.99966434 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002698 BTC.

SIRIN LABS Token Profile

SIRIN LABS Token (CRYPTO:SRN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. SIRIN LABS Token’s total supply is 572,166,104 coins and its circulating supply is 491,820,906 coins. SIRIN LABS Token’s official Twitter account is @SIRINLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIRIN LABS Token’s official website is www.sirinlabs.com . The Reddit community for SIRIN LABS Token is /r/SirinLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sirin Labs is a company known as the developer of SOLARIN, an ultra-secure mobile phone. The SirinLabs team decided to make one more step toward the security of personal gadgets and create the first blockchain smartphone. “

