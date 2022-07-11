SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Cut to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $33.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SmartFinancial to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded SmartFinancial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $23.60 on Thursday. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $398.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 13.46%.

In related news, Director John M. Presley sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $92,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,000.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Presley sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $75,535.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,396.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

