Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

SOHO stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. The company has a market cap of $36.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 35,670 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 23.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

