SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Sold by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $95.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.90. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $118.99.

