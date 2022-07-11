Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,485 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($42.38) to GBX 3,485 ($42.20) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SEPJF has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($48.20) to GBX 3,650 ($44.20) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Spectris from GBX 4,380 ($53.04) to GBX 3,835 ($46.44) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,492.50.

SEPJF traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.62. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of $31.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.32.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

