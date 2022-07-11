SPINDLE (SPD) Achieves Market Cap of $99,242.48

SPINDLE (SPD) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $99,242.48 and $833.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,580.56 or 0.99867254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00042380 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00215589 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00260149 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00110856 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00062918 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004379 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

