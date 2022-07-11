STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.09

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.09 and last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 67905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.41.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 112.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,007,000 after acquiring an additional 308,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,110,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,614,000 after acquiring an additional 112,685 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,973,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,934,000 after acquiring an additional 353,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.