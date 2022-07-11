Standard Protocol (STND) 24-Hour Volume Hits $151,655.00

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $568,629.83 and approximately $151,655.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00116917 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016913 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033250 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

