Starbase Market Capitalization Tops $386,049.24 (STAR)

Starbase (STAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, Starbase has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $386,049.24 and approximately $577,389.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Starbase

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

