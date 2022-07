StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

APWC stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (Get Rating)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.