StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
APWC stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.
