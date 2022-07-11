StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

ELTK stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of -1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.