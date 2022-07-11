StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

ELTK stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of -1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter.

About Eltek (Get Rating)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

