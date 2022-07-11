StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,249.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,010,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 115,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,028. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 35,583 shares of company stock worth $189,278 over the last three months. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 217,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

