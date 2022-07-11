StockNews.com Downgrades Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Flushing Financial stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $644.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $25.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

In related news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 52.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 310,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 370.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 49,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

