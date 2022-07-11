StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Caladrius Biosciences stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.99. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.53.

Caladrius Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Caladrius Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

