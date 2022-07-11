StockNews.com Upgrades Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) to “Buy”

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

AIZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.48.

AIZ opened at $175.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Assurant has a one year low of $144.18 and a one year high of $194.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 177,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

