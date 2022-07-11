StockNews.com Upgrades Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

NASDAQ SEED opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. Origin Agritech has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the first quarter worth about $115,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the first quarter worth about $177,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Ltd. is engaged in the corn seed distribution business and research focusing on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. It is involved in agricultural biotechnology and an agricultural oriented e-commerce platform operating in China. The firm’s seed research and development activities focus on crop seed breeding and genetic improvement.

