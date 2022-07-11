Stream Protocol Hits Market Cap of $2.39 Million (STPL)

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Stream Protocol has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $7,927.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stream Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004862 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,560.79 or 1.00013674 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol (CRYPTO:STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,863 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stream Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stream Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stream Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stream Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.