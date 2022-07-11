Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STRM. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 40.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Streamline Health Solutions (Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.