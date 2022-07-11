Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 182,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,967,762 shares.The stock last traded at $5.98 and had previously closed at $6.01.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMFG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 69,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,018,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 19,969 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 439,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

