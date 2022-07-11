Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 132,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 8,357,923 shares.The stock last traded at $32.13 and had previously closed at $32.74.

SU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 574,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 20,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

