Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Lowered to “Hold” at Raymond James

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a C$57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.00.

Shares of TSE SU traded down C$1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$41.43. 3,314,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,898,025. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$21.90 and a 52 week high of C$53.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.66.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.62 billion. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

