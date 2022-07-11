Switch (ESH) Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week

Switch (ESH) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Switch has a total market capitalization of $56,762.87 and $2.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Switch has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Switch coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.00 or 0.00397599 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000374 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000744 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.58 or 0.02010392 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Switch Profile

Switch (CRYPTO:ESH) is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag . Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here . Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

Switch Coin Trading

