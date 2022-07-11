Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYF. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.41.

NYSE SYF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.72. 74,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,970,043. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 72,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 84.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 262,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 120,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

