T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Downgraded to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36. The company has a market cap of $25.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.63. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.23.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 245,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 66,052 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 33.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

