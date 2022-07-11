Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TANH opened at $0.27 on Friday. Tantech has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49.

Get Tantech alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tantech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 184,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 2.88% of Tantech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.