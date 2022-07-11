TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Ann F. Vezina Sells 366 Shares

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $33,598.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TD SYNNEX stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,848. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $88.61 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 618,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.57.

About TD SYNNEX (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.