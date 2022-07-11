TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Down to $10.12

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.12, but opened at $9.62. TDCX shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 332 shares trading hands.

Separately, HSBC reduced their target price on TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDCX. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,865,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,250,000.

TDCX Company Profile (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

