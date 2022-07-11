Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.27) to €3.50 ($3.65) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. New Street Research cut Telefónica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.00) to €4.68 ($4.88) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.00) to €5.20 ($5.42) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.38) to €4.00 ($4.17) in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.34.

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.05%. Telefónica’s payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Telefónica by 350.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Telefónica by 722.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

