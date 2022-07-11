Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0526 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEI traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 266,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,465. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.43. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $8.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 95.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 31,873 shares during the period.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (Get Rating)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.