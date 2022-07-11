Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0526 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:TEI traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 266,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,465. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.43. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $8.23.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (Get Rating)
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
