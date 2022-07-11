Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on THC. Loop Capital began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $103.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.71.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,288,000 after buying an additional 464,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,972,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,386,000 after purchasing an additional 418,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

