TerraCredit Tops 24-Hour Volume of $56,463.00 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded flat against the dollar. TerraCredit has a market cap of $360,577.46 and $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

MYCE (MYCE) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 70.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.