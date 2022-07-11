Tezos (XTZ) Price Up 9.6% This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $1.53 billion and approximately $116.54 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00008242 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00009838 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00008881 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 922,775,822 coins and its circulating supply is 901,224,048 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

