The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Clorox by 14.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 57.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 19.8% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 13.7% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 16.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLX traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.47. 16,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,503. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.90. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $191.75.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $140.69.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

