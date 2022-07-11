The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.44

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.44 and last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 24362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.74.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $5,607,578.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,653,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,477,000 after acquiring an additional 66,371 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,157,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,173,000 after buying an additional 225,435 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,063,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,392,000 after purchasing an additional 167,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,665 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

