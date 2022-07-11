The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Acquires 500 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $13,130.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00.

LSXMA stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $36.15. The company had a trading volume of 608,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,939. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.14.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,290,000 after acquiring an additional 75,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,074,000 after acquiring an additional 213,037 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,619,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,887,000 after acquiring an additional 644,936 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,245,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,165,000 after acquiring an additional 522,457 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,848,000 after acquiring an additional 49,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

