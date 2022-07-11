The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th.

The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $16.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $161.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.62. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $149.51 and a one year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.40.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

