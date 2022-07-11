The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.48. 30,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,636,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average of $70.47. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

