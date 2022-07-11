Threadgill Financial LLC Cuts Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Threadgill Financial LLC decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 1.8% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 60.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 45.8% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 78,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 24,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.02. 42,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average is $58.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.96.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

