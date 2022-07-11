Threadgill Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Threadgill Financial LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.2% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.48. 172,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,362,303. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.79. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

