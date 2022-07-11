Threadgill Financial LLC Invests $98.81 Million in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,012,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $98,808,000. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for 39.4% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,367,145. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.