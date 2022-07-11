Threadgill Financial LLC Invests $98.81 Million in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,012,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $98,808,000. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for 39.4% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,367,145. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $17.20.
ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.
