Threadgill Financial LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,266 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $509,023,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in S&P Global by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.71.

S&P Global stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $352.33. The stock had a trading volume of 17,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,843. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.31. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $119.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

