Threadgill Financial LLC Sells 286 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Threadgill Financial LLC cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for 2.3% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $253.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,559. The firm has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

