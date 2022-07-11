thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €12.15 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.15 ($12.66) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TKA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €9.40 ($9.79) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($17.71) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.71) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.38) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.67) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €5.45 ($5.68) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($21.56) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($28.14). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.23.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

