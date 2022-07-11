Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Downgraded by Nomura

Nomura downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TOELY opened at $79.24 on Friday. Tokyo Electron has a 12 month low of $76.79 and a 12 month high of $149.47. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.52.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 36.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Tokyo Electron will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

