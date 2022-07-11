Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $1.58 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00004998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00119531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016852 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

