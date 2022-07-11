Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
NASDAQ TOPS opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81. Top Ships has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.65.
About Top Ships (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Top Ships (TOPS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.