TPG Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:TPG)

TPG’s (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, July 12th. TPG had issued 33,900,000 shares in its IPO on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $1,000,050,000 based on an initial share price of $29.50. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TPG from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $24.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. TPG has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $35.40.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TPG will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPG. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $648,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $4,816,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in TPG during the first quarter worth $128,095,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in TPG during the first quarter valued at $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

