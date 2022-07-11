TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Trading 1.8% Higher

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.18 and last traded at $25.10. 4,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 648,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TPG from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $648,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth $4,816,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth $128,095,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About TPG (NASDAQ:TPG)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

