Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at Raymond James

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Shares of TMQ stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,825,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 93,492 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.