Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at Raymond James

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.
Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
Shares of TMQ stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.44.
Trilogy Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
